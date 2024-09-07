Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

#BLUD Has Released Its First Major Content Update

Fans of the game #BLUD have a new free content update available, the first major update for the game since it was launched in June

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • #BLUD’s major update includes new quests, mini-games, and a peek behind the scenes of its development.
  • Play as Becky, a vampire-slaying transfer student, tackling new adventures in the 90s cartoon world.
  • Engage in Pinball, darts, and Flappy Bat; visit the animation studio for extras and behind-the-scenes content.
  • Enjoy improved gameplay with bug fixes and quality-of-life enhancements in the free content update.

Exit 73 Studios and Humble Games have released an all-new update for the game #BLUD, the first major content update since the game was launched. The game has been out since June, as players can take on the role of Becky, a transfer student who also happens to be a vampire slayer in her off-time in a 90s cartoon-inspired world. The game has been getting a lot of praise recently from fans who have enjoyed the chaotic nature of the hyperkinetic dungeon crawler. The new update provides players with a new set of quests, new mini-games, several bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, and a behind-the-scenes look at the game you can unlock. We have more details about the update below, as it's now live in the game.

#BLUD Has Released Its First Major Content Update
Credit: Humble Games

#BLUD

Grab your trusty field hockey stick as transfer student and part-time vampire slayer Becky heads downtown for her first job in an all-new quest. Compete for high scores in new mini-games, including Pinball, darts, and the latest craze to sweep Carpentersville: Flappy Bat! Visit the in-game Animation Studio to rewatch cutscenes, play new and classic mini-games, and see early sketches and concept art for the game firsthand. School is in session, as the new content update is available now for FREE!

  • New Quests: Complete Becky's first job downtown in order to earn some cash and discover the use behind a mysterious key.
  • New Mini-Games: Visit the record shop for a game of Pinball, compete in Darts, or become the Flappy Bat champion with all new activities to try.
  • Unlock the Animation Studio: Get more access to the cartoons, mini-games, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of #BLUD through a special computer in the animation studio.
  • Quality of Life Improvements: Experience Carpentersville at its best with various bug fixes and combat encounter improvements added to the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.