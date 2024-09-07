Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: #BLUD, Exit 73 Studios, Humble Games

#BLUD Has Released Its First Major Content Update

Fans of the game #BLUD have a new free content update available, the first major update for the game since it was launched in June

Article Summary #BLUD’s major update includes new quests, mini-games, and a peek behind the scenes of its development.

Play as Becky, a vampire-slaying transfer student, tackling new adventures in the 90s cartoon world.

Engage in Pinball, darts, and Flappy Bat; visit the animation studio for extras and behind-the-scenes content.

Enjoy improved gameplay with bug fixes and quality-of-life enhancements in the free content update.

Exit 73 Studios and Humble Games have released an all-new update for the game #BLUD, the first major content update since the game was launched. The game has been out since June, as players can take on the role of Becky, a transfer student who also happens to be a vampire slayer in her off-time in a 90s cartoon-inspired world. The game has been getting a lot of praise recently from fans who have enjoyed the chaotic nature of the hyperkinetic dungeon crawler. The new update provides players with a new set of quests, new mini-games, several bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, and a behind-the-scenes look at the game you can unlock. We have more details about the update below, as it's now live in the game.

#BLUD

Grab your trusty field hockey stick as transfer student and part-time vampire slayer Becky heads downtown for her first job in an all-new quest. Compete for high scores in new mini-games, including Pinball, darts, and the latest craze to sweep Carpentersville: Flappy Bat! Visit the in-game Animation Studio to rewatch cutscenes, play new and classic mini-games, and see early sketches and concept art for the game firsthand. School is in session, as the new content update is available now for FREE!

New Quests: Complete Becky's first job downtown in order to earn some cash and discover the use behind a mysterious key.

Complete Becky's first job downtown in order to earn some cash and discover the use behind a mysterious key. New Mini-Games: Visit the record shop for a game of Pinball, compete in Darts, or become the Flappy Bat champion with all new activities to try.

Visit the record shop for a game of Pinball, compete in Darts, or become the Flappy Bat champion with all new activities to try. Unlock the Animation Studio: Get more access to the cartoons, mini-games, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of #BLUD through a special computer in the animation studio.

Get more access to the cartoons, mini-games, and a behind-the-scenes look at the development of #BLUD through a special computer in the animation studio. Quality of Life Improvements: Experience Carpentersville at its best with various bug fixes and combat encounter improvements added to the game.

