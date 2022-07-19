Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In July 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which were released in August 2021, are doing in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $231.73 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $84.90 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $51.19 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $21.88 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $20.29 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $13.54 Difference of Status SR BT14-037: $12.64 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence SPR BT14-007: $12.01 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $11.50 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $11.17

Interesting behavior from Cross Spirits this month. The SCRs are all oddly up a little. It's not so much that I would rush out and buy Super 17 and Majin Buu at these prices as I can't see them skyrocketing, but it is worth noting considering the rest of the cards mostly fell. Starting with SS4 Gogeta in the sixth slot and down, many of these cards lost up to $5, which, at their current value, is a decent percentage of their overall worth. While I'd still hold off on the SS Goku & Frieza SCR, now is a great time to buy everything from SS4 Gogeta and down.