Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In November 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which were released in August 2021, are doing in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $190.84 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $82.80 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $46.03 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $20.09 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $19.05 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $11.77 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $11.01 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $8.02 Majin Buu, Unadulterated Malice SR BT14-082: $7.45 Majin Buu, Unadulterated Destruction SR BT14-076: $6.39

We are seeing notable movement this month on Cross Spirits. All of the Secret Rares are down, but none as much as the set's chase card of SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR. This card is finally dropping to a more affordable value for those looking to buy in singles. That is, of course, comparable to its original value as $190 is still quite a lot for a single card. It is, however, a hell of a lot better than the $300+ value it was once sitting at.