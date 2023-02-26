Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z- Legends In Feb. 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch for February 2023 notes Dawn of the Z- Legends remaining pretty stead in the market, God Rare included.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in November 2022, are doing in now February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $1,850.19 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $159.28 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $131.19 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $56.96 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $15.39 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $9.63 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $7.34 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SPR BT18-143: $7.25 Son Goku, Fated Rival SR BT18-069: $6.44 SS Son Goku, Another World Blitz SPR BT18-037: $6.24

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148 remains the same value down to a cent. This is because there has not been a single sale on this card in the secondary market since our last Value Watch for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends. The last sale was for $1,200.99 on December 16th, and then before that, a $1,000 sale on December 10th. Will this card tank? I don't see it remaining as high as the Vegeta GOD RARE, but the rarity of the card alone will definitely sustain long-term value.