Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition In August 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch observes SCRs, SPRs, and SGRs of the Son Gohan-themed expansion Fighter’s Ambition in August 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes ending up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $264.58 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $148.43 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $108.33 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $29.51 Son Gohan, Hostile Saiyan Encounter SGR BT19-147: $23.18 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $22.33 Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed SGR BT19-150: $21.92 SS Son Goku, SS Vegeta, & SS Trunks, Triple Combination SPR BT19-011: $16.03 Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror SGR BT19-149: $15.61 Black Smoke Dragon, Accumulated Negativity SR BT19-140: $14.53

The main chase card, Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR, takes an $11 drop this month. This was previously the only card featuring the new form of Gohan Beast, but now the upcoming Critical Blow features this form on multiple cards. Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR is up, but by just a few dollars, while Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR, underwent a minor $6 drop. The Son Gohan Rare (SGR) cards and the SPRs of this set retain value better than most cards of equivalent rarity in other sets.

