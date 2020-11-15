Games Incubator Reveals New Court Game I Am Your Lawyer

Games Incubatory along with PlayWay revealed a brand new indie court title on the way as they'll be releasing I Am Your Lawyer. The game will have you representing different clients in court as you will push yourself to help the innocent seek justice or help the actually guilty parties get off scot-free. The game will operate like any courtroom as you will ask questions, present evidence, challenge the Prosecution, deal with the judge, and other elements of being in court to ultimately win your case. The game has no release date, but we're guessing it'll be sometime in 2021. You can read more about the gameplay below and check out the trailer.

You are an ambitious lawyer who, conscientiously, defends innocent people from being wrongfully convicted by the court… but are you sure? But are your clients surely not guilty? To dispel doubts, immerse yourself in the case files and analyze the course of events step by step.

Speak with your client – find out where he was on the day of the crime. You have a range of tools at your disposal such as audio recordings, crime scene photos, fingerprints, etc. to get to the truth. The interrogation will lead you to interesting, unexplored details of the case. Talk to the policemen who were at the scene. Ask questions, commission additional research, but remember – it takes time. Be careful, every decision has time consequences – you need to decide which evidence to re-examine in the lab.

Move around the town and obtain information and evidence of the case. You have at your disposal places such as a police station, a restaurant where lawyers meet, a laboratory, offices and other places where you can find people useful in this matter. In the laboratory, you can commission detailed examination of case evidence, such as: fingerprints on objects, surveillance tapes, photos from crime scenes, handwriting and documents.