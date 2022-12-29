Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Iron Treads Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look a Paradox Pokémon making its Pokémon TCG debut.

Paradox Pokémon are a group of either ancient or futuristic relatives of modern Pokémon that were introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. Iron Treads here is a futuristic relative of Donphan. Its ancient counterpart is Great Tusk. Iron Treads is a Ground/Steel-type in the game and gets Steel-typing as a card. Its Dex entries read:

This Pokémon closely resembles a scientific weapon that a paranormal magazine claimed was sent to this planet by aliens. Sightings of this Pokémon have occurred in recent years. It resembles a mysterious object described in an old expedition journal.

Both Iron Treads and Great Tusk get ex cards from 5ban Graphics in this set. Stay tuned to Scarlet & Violet previews for Great Tusk ex.

