Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition In February 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $317.69 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $170.89 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $103.89 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $31.64 Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed SGR BT19-150: $22.21 True Power Awakened SPR BT19-098: $18.85 Black Smoke Dragon, Accumulated Negativity SR BT19-140: $17.67 SS Broly, Full Power Frenzy SPR BT19-088: $16.20 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $16.08 Son Gohan, Hostile Saiyan Encounter SGR BT19-147: $15.67

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR has dropped about $20. It's still the most valuable card of the set, which is no surprise, as it shows off the new Gohan Beast form introduced in last summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. This current price makes the card the 10th most valuable single card in the hobby overall (not counting excessively rare versions of existing cards). Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR has risen in value just a bit, likely due to the new card reveals featuring Cumber, the Evil Saiyan. This was his debut card. The more expensive Son Gohan Rares have fallen this month, becoming more in the price range of higher-end SPRs than lower-end SCRs.