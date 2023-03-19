Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition In March 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter’s Ambition in March 2023 notes changes in value to the set's DBS: Super Hero-themed Secret Rares.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $309.03 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $181.57 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $97.22 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $25.24 True Power Awakened SPR BT19-098: $20.21 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $18.49 Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed SGR BT19-150: $15.93 Black Smoke Dragon, Accumulated Negativity SR BT19-140: $14.28 SS Broly, Full Power Frenzy SPR BT19-088: $14.23 Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror SGR BT19-149: $14.10

The big chase card of the set shows Gohan in his Beast Form for the first time in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The card, Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR, has dropped $8 this month but still remains a monster card at over $300. The second biggest card in the set, Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR, went the opposite direction by gaining almost $10 in value. Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR dropped $6 which puts it under $100 for the first time since the release of this set.