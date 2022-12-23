Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In December 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which was released in December 2021, are doing in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $45.62 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $32.68 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $22.73 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $11.72 Dirty Burst Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-062: $6.21 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $5.37 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $3.94 Dirty Burst Parallel Foil Reprint DB2-062: $3.78 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $2.52 Afterimage Technique Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-023: $2.04

Both of the Alt-Art Gold Stamped SCRs remained the same this month, with only a few cents of fluctuation. The card that did drop a bit is Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint, which lost $5 in value. This isn't exceptionally notable, but this card is unusually higher than the SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint, which I do expect to somewhat even out in time. As a whole, this reprint set is pretty affordable in singles, and packs are still available. I'd suggest cracking a few packs and then completing the set in singles.