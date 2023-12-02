Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Power Absorbed In December 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the cards of the unusual release Power Absorbed in December 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed, which was released in March 2023, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM BT20-095: $1,916.65 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-149: $617.84 You Are Number One SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-147: $496.42 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR (Collector's Booster Alt Art Version) BT20-148: $363.57 Evil Saiyan // Cumber, Maddening Force (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-114: $89.68 Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR BT20-148: $83.50 Android 21, Transcendental Predator SCR BT20-149: $64.16 SS Vegito // Son Goku & Vegeta, Path to Victory (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-084: $45.96 You Are Number One SCR BT20-147: $39.29 Android 21 // Android 21, the Nature of Evil (Collector's Booster Exclusive) BT20-024: $20.32

The set's chase card, SS3 Son Goku, Universe At Stake HOLOGRAM, is thought to be as rare as a God Rare. It is currently the most expensive card in the hobby. It sold once last month for $1,950.00, which made its value slightly fall this month, but there are currently no listings for under $2,500. The three Collector's Booster Alt Art Version Secret Rares all fell this month, about $70 – $100 each.

