Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In August 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released in March 2022, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,041.65 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $242.24 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $62.38 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $42.25 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $10.25 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $9.60 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $8.90 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $7.67 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $7.59 Kusu, Angel of Universe 10 SPR BT16-139: $5.07

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) remains at the same high value, not even down to the dollar but down to the cent. Is that because collectors are buying it in droves at this exact price? Emphatically no. This card is staying at that market value down to the cent because no one is buying it. There are currently five listings on TCGPlayer ranging from $2,000 to $3,448.48 all in Near Mint condition… but there has not been a single purchase made on this card since June 12th. Before that, there was one in May. This shows both low availability as well as the community refusing a new card at this value, which I think is a good thing. What's a bad thing, though, is that sealed product of Realm of the Gods has skyrocketed in value as people search for this incredibly rare card, driving the value of booster packs and boxes of this set way, way up.