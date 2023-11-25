Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm of the Gods in November 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the SSB Vegeta God Rare from Realm of the Gods in November 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods, which was released in March 2022, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $1,347.50 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $112.39 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $30.52 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $10.94 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $7.17 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $5.44 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $4.67 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SR BT16-107: $3.63 Kusu, Angel of Universe 10 SPR BT16-139: $3.62 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $3.49

There hasn't been a single documented sale of the SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) since October 2nd, which means that the secondary market value of this elusive card remains the exact same as last month. Though we have seen the Secret Rare version of this card drop a bit, it remains relatively steady this month. Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR keeps dropping, with its shockingly low value of $10.94 representing a new low.

