Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In October 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released in March 2022, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,064.97 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $236.35 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $48.62 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $28.94 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $20.13 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $16.12 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $10.48 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $8.49 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $8.12 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $7.70

Major changes here. The elephant in the room is, of course, the SSB Vegeta God Rare in this set. While it remains over $2,000 it notably dropped $200 and is the closest it has been to moving into the $1,000s. On the other hand, the Beerus Destroys SPR has doubled in value, moving way up. It appears that Realm of the Gods is dynamic, though I don't know if we'll see the God Rare drop too much more. Let's check in again next month.