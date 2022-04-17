Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In April 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $222.92 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $113.85 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $99.16 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $81.04 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $21.43 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $11.89 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $11.37 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $9.91 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $8.76 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $7.15

None of the SCRs here have moved much, with only minor $1 – $3 fluctuation. It's the SRs and SPRs that have moved significantly. Videl, Encountering Danger SPR came out of nowhere, going from a card under $3 that didn't even rank in the top 10 to become the sixth biggest card in the set. Also notable is that Kale, Rampaging Demon SR tripled in price, going from $3 to $9. None of these cards aside from the SCRs are incredible valuable and they don't make the set prohibitive to purchase, but this is yet another example of how playability-based the prices of these cards are. We collectors are very much art the whims of the players and game-makers.