Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In March 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $123.35 Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $118.40 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $69.73 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $77.54 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $3.98 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $3.26 Videl, Encountering Danger SR BT15-016: $2.90 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $2.78 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $2.30 SS Broly, Brutality Beyond Measure SPR BT15-019: $2.29

Were there any changes this month in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown? The set's top card SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR has fallen, but not a lot at $7 this month. The bigger Secret Rare drops are The Wicked Saiyans SCR and The Radiant Saiyans SCR, which dropped $10 and $15, respectively. The other Secret Rare, Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR, stayed most steady of the four.

The non-SCRs of this set are so low in value that they are all under $4.