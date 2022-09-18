Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In September 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $178.18 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $117.71 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $99.09 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $67.51 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $11.78 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $9.31 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $7.18 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $5.30 Forbidden Power SPR BT15-119: $4.72 Hit, Battlefield Manipulator SPR BT15-033: $4.08

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR has always been the ultimate chase card of this popular 2021 set, and this month has seen it take its biggest hit ever. Last month, I clocked it at $216.17, which means that it has dropped almost $40 in that time. That is a huge indication of a downward swing.

What remains unusual is that there are two other SCRs in this set that remain either close to or over $100. Generally, we'd see one major SCR and two between $40 and $85. Saiyan Showdown's Saiyan-focused SCRs have resisted that otherwise hobby-wide trend for Unison Warrior Series sets.