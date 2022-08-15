Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In August 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which were released in May 2021, are doing in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $86.57 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $57.48 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $53.84 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $16.46 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $14.04 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $12.41 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $10.47 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $10.31 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $9.98 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $9.68

In the past, I predicted that SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR would dip under $100, and this month, we finally saw it happen. The fact is that while this is the top SCR of the set, Supreme Rivalry's SCRs are some of the weakest in the entire Unison Warrior Series block from a collector's perspective. They're all Xenoverse characters, which doesn't leave much for collectors as the main interest for most, of course, is artwork showing the classic characters.

Outside of this, keep an eye on the SPRs and SRs, as both the fourth and fifth slots here lost between $4 and $3 this past month.