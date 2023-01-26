Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In January 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad in January 2023 notes most cards in this set dropping in value while three remain steady.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Ultimate Squad, which was released in June 2022, are doing in now December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $204.54 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $58.85 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $33.57 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $20.06 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-033: $9.44 Vegeta, Proud Warrior SPR BT17-132: $8.82 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $8.04 SS Son Goku, Pan, and SS Trunks, Galactic Explorers SPR BT17-009: $7.55 Cooler, Sibling Cruelty SR BT17-068: $7.17 Golden Frieza, Newfound Might SR BT17-066: $6.39

The chase card of this Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR, is down a notable $14 this month. The other two SCRs are oscillating just a little but, overall, remain relatively steady. I do not predict much of a drop or rise for those two, while I can still see the Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR dropping down a good amount.

Outside of the SCRs and the incredibly steady SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR, the other cards of this set continue to drop in value.