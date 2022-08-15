Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In August 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which were released in January 2021, are doing in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $222.39 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $94.33 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $40.23 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $7.18 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $6.51 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $6.24 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $6.23 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $5.73 Frieza & Cell, a Match Made in Hell BT12-029: $5.36 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $4.93

It's the non-SCR cards that took the biggest hit this past month. Many of these cards have lost between $5 and $2, but it's the Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR that completely hemorrhaged value. Last month, it was the fourth most valuable card in the set and the top non-SCR hit. Now, it has lost half its value in a matter of weeks. The Super Rare version of this card also used to rank high and has now fallen off the top ten in a major way. It is now the 18th highest valued card in the set at the low price of $3.24