Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In May 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which were released in January 2021, are doing in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $210.48 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $84.18 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $35.45 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $24.58 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $21.35 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004: $15.73 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $121. SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $14.18 Gogeta, Fearless Fusion BT12-137: $10.92 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $9.98

Some weird behavior this month! This is a result of playability being the defining energy behind the value in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Oceanus Shenron SR is up $6 which is quite a price jump, but even stranger is the fact that Gogeta, Fearless Fusion suddenly ranks in the Top 10 out of nowhere… and it's just a Rare! Not a Special Rare, not a Super Rare, but just a bulk Rare. Outside of those jumps, the Supreme Kai of Time SCR is up $5 which could be normal market oscillation. It is steady at over $200 and remains one of the biggest SCRs of the modern era. The Majin Buu SCR is also up $5 which is a little more significant due to its lower value.