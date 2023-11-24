Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In Nov. 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the January 2021 set Vicious Rejuvenation in November 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $47.27 Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $35.35 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $20.82 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $3.70 Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time SPR BT12-124: $2.99 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $2.77 Omega Shenron, Allies Absorbed SPR BT12-108: $2.71 Gogeta, Fearless Fusion BT12-137: $2.51 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $2.43 King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror SPR BT12-057: $2.41

All three Secret Rares from this set are down a few dollars this month. From a more valuable set, that wouldn't mean much, but these SCRs are starting to become quite low in value. It seems that the gap between the once-mighty Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler, and the new top card, Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil, may continue to grow.

