Dragon Ball Super Power Absorbed Collector Booster: Gold Cards Pt 3

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

More Gold cards! Here we have two Saiyans that couldn't be more different from each other. First, we have Cumber the Evil Saiyan. Cumber is an ancient, overpowered Saiyan that is awakened and utilized during the Prison Planet Saga of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Cumber is the Big Bad of that Saga. Then, we have Son Gohan, who is, of course, the son of Son Goku and one of the major heroes of the series. Gohan recently served as the protagonist of the most recent feature film, Super Hero.

