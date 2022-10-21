Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Masked Saiyan

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards, with these being Dark Empire Saga cards.

The Masked Saiyan and Putine are characters that come from the Demon Realm-focused storylines from the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes manga and anime. These storylines, featuring the Xenoverse versions of the characters, have been a major part of the Black-colored section of DBSCG sets for quite a while now. I'm curious when we will see the cards advance in the coverage of Super Dragon Ball Heroes storylines, as there are a lot of characters and forms that we have yet to see appear on cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.