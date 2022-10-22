Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Super Baby 1

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from the set.

Here we have a card featuring Super Baby 1. This is a GT character that appears as the first major villain to come out of the series. Baby was meant to be a Frieza, Cell, and Buu-level villainous icon, and while he fell short in some ways due to certain elements of GT, he led to the insane design of Super Baby. Super Baby 1 is the result of Baby possessing Vegeta and accessing the Super Saiyan transformation. Super Baby then progresses to Super Baby 2, which is not shown on this card. The other card in today's previews is a Z-Card featuring Broly in his Super Saiyan form. This is the original, movie-exclusive, non-canon Broly rather than the canonical Broly introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.