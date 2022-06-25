Dragon Ball Super Previews Championship Pack 2022: Super Sigma

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at at some Championship Pack cards.

Championship Pack 2022 Volume 2 will include five possible cards that will all have a regular version and a Winner version. Players can obtain the packs by participating in either Online or Offline Regional events during the July and July-August Store Championships. This card shows Super Sigma, a creation of Dr. Myuu who featured in the inaugural Baby-centric storyline of Dragon Ball GT. The Winner version of the card introduces gold foil stamping that accentuates the energy blast coming from Super Sigma and, of course, signifies that the player who received this card is the Winner. Collectors who hope to obtain this or any other in these packs will have to take to the secondary market.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.