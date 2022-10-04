Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Bardock Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Bardock card from Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Dawn of the Z-Legends goes heavy on Bardock, Goku's father. When the Secret Rares began to roll out, and we got one featuring Super Saiyan Blue Goku, I thought that one was going to be a shoo-in for the God Rare. It seemed only right that the first God Rare was Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, so the second would be Goku. Then, of course, the fact that this set is launching a new series made me think giving Dawn of the Z-Legends the main character God Rare would be the perfect way for Bandai to hype it up. Instead, DBSCG gave Bardock the God Rare, and that's not all. Bardock also gets a Leader in the yellow section of Dawn of the Z-Legends. Flip this Leader over to the Awaken side to see Bardock's crew from the original Bardock special.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.