Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Bardock & The King

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at Dark Empire-inspired cards from the black section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game.

While Super Dragon Ball Heroes is non-canon to the main storyline, it has been interesting to see this promotional manga and anime expand on fan-favorite characters who initially had small but memorable roles. Bardock and King Vegeta are, respectively, the father and son of Goku and Vegeta, making the primary story of Dragon Ball Z from the Saiyan Saga and on deeply tied to their family histories. Bardock and King Vegeta were never extreme allies in the movie, but this card depicting the Xeno versions of these characters shows them taking on an uneasy partnership. There is also a King Vegeta card which showcases the mighty Saiyan monarch charging up a powerful attack. The pink glow of this one makes me think it would look great as a foil.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.