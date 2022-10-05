Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Bardock Z-Card

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more Bardock cards from Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Here we have a Z-Awaken Bardock. This is meant to be played as a power-up to the Awaken side of the Bardock Leader card that we showed off yesterday, which featured the ill-fated Saiyan's crew from the original Bardock: The Father of Goku special. To the right, we have Bardock in his Great Ape form delivering a mighty punch. Bardock gets quite a strong focus in Dawn of the Z-Legends, which includes Goku's legendary father as a Secret Rare (SCR) and God Rare (GDR) as well. Due to the incredibly difficult pull rates of God Rares, which is thought to be one in three or more cases of booster boxes (with each case containing twelve booster boxes), the market value of the GDR is incredibly high. It is not expected to remain as high as the SSB Vegeta God Rare, though, which is the only other instance of this card type in the game.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.