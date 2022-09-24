Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Booty Wish Bulma

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at the card featuring Bulma from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Super Hero saw Bulma in her funniest role in a long time. We learned that she was summoning Shenron as frequently as possible for minor cosmetic procedures, with the ultimate one in this movie being… a booty life. It's true; Bulma used the most powerful items on the face of the Earth to become bootylicious once again. Meanwhile, Vegeta is off on Beerus's planet with no idea that his wife is foregoing squats for mystical wishes. This leads to a hilarious exchange between unlikely friends Bulma and Piccolo in the movie. This sort of humor was present throughout Super Hero, which made it feel in many ways as if the movie was harkening back to the sometimes crass humor of old-school Dragon Ball, mixing it in with the modern style of Super.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.