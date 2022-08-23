Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Chiaotzu & Tien

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a pair of cards featuring one of the franchise's most memorable duos. Is it Yamcha and Puar? Unfortunately not. Is it Goku and Vegeta? Goku and Krillin? Maybe Namek Saga's Gohan and Krillen? Nope! It's...

Tien and Chiaotzu! One of my earliest DBZ memories is catching the earlier version of the dub running at night on Cartoon Network. I jumped in during the Saiyan Saga, as Vegeta and Nappa were approaching. I remember being stunned when the battle left Chiaotzu and Tien, errr… "sent to another dimension." The idea that Chiaotzu wouldn't be able to be wished back by the Dragon Balls was a devastating plot point. Of course, it would later be resolved with the addition of the Planet Namek's Dragon Balls, but man! It was an exciting and wild introduction to what would be a lifelong appreciation of these characters.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.