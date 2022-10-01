Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Deck SS3 Gogeta

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more Starter Deck cards.

To the left, we have Gogeta in his Super Saiyan 3 form. This is Xeno Gogeta, which you can see in the DBS expanded universe that takes place in Super Dragon Ball Heroes and the Xenoverse stuff. This alternate universe version of these iconic characters gives us a terrific way to see different forms that certain Saiyans don't have in canon. For example, we've canonically seen Gogeta use Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue. The Xenoverse has given us other forms for characters such as Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta, Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, Super Saiyan God Trunks, Super Saiyan 3 Broly, Super Saiyan Rosé 3 Zamasu, Super Saiyan 3 Raditz, Super Saiyan 4 Bardock, Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Vegito, and so on. Then, on the right, we have the hilarious un-practiced fusion of Goten and Trunks, fat Gotenks.

