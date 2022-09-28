Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Gohan's Glasses

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two cards featuring Gohan as initially seen in the summer 2022 film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which finally continued the series after the (current) conclusion of the anime with the Tournament of Power and of course the subsequent DBS: Broly movie.

Many elements of Super Hero loudly echo The Cell Games. The Cell Games is where Gohan donned Piccolo's gi and cape and faced off with Cell, transformed into a Super Saiyan 2, and saved the world with a mighty, one-armed Kamehameha. Super Hero sees a new Cell born and Gohan once again given Piccolo's clothing, only this time, there has been no training leading up to it. Piccolo instead pulls puppet strings from the shadows, trying to get Gohan angry enough to unleash the beast… and man, does it work. This film sees the advancement of Gohan's Ultimate form, which I hope we see in the next DBSCG set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.