Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Goku's Rival

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a pair of cards from this set that showcases the beginning of Dragon Ball's great pre-Vegeta rivalry.

Before Vegeta would arrive and become Goku's lifelong rival and (much later) training partner/friend, Goku found his match in Piccolo Jr. The spawn/reincarnation of the evil King Piccolo, Piccolo Jr. arrived on the scene as the final major villain of the last pre-Z saga. Piccolo Jr. survived his bout with Goku and carried on as the warrior's uneasy rival until he was tasked with training Gohan after Goku's (first) death. The bond between Piccolo and Gohan still echoes throughout the series, with many seeing the once villainous Piccolo as even more of a father figure to Gohan than his actual dad. The bond between Piccolo and Gohan is the central focus of the new DBS film Super Hero which comes out this Friday in the United States.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.