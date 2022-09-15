Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Golden Great Ape

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a few more cards featuring Dragon Ball GT-inspired content that will appear in the newly released Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Pictured above are:

Great Ape Son Goku, the Aggressor

Cracked Dragon Ball

Pan, United Emotion

The Great Ape Son Goku, the Aggressor card depicts Goku in a GT-only form: Golden Great Ape. This form is a Saiyan going into the Great Ape, or Oozaru, form and then going Super Saiyan. A Saiyan must have a tail in order to access this form. This form is actually the pathway to Super Saiyan 4 rather than the normal strength and emotional breakthroughs used to unlock Saiyan transformations. To attain Super Saiyan 4, a Saiyan must transform into the Golden Great Ape pictured on the card and then obtain perfect control over this form. This means that Super Saiyan 4 is actually an advancement of the Oozaru form rather than a direct successor to the previous numbered Super Saiyan forms.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.