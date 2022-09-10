Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: GT Shenrons

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a few more cards featuring the Dragon Ball GT Shenrons.

These villains are certainly not the benevolent Shenron that has been associated with Earth's Dragon Balls since the very first arc of the series. No, instead, these are villains that rose up in the final saga of GT known as the Shadow Dragons. These are wicked creatures that were created by the negative energy built within the Dragon Balls by overuse of wishes. The frequency of the wishes being made, particularly by the cast of the series, ended up allowing this negative energy to build up rather than disperse, leading to a horrific conflict with these evil forces. The Shadow Dragons include Black Smoke Shenron, which then split into Haze Shenron, Rage Shenron, Oceanus Shenron, Naturon Shenron, Nuova Shenron, Eis Shenron, and Syn Shenron. Syn Shenron then becomes Omega Shenron after absorbing the Dragon Balls belonging to the other Shenrons.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.