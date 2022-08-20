Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Piccolo SR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take the second Piccolo Super Rare from the set.

Earlier, we showed off a Piccolo Jr. Super Rare from Dawn of the Z-Legends featuring the character in his early days as a villain. Now, the second Piccolo Super Rare (the above Piccolo, Guardian of Earth SR) is from the very latest DBS story. This card features Piccolo as he appears after a power-up in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Note that the lines on his arms are gone and his skin is a sort of yellowed spring green rather than dark green. This is because this power-up is actually considered a transformation. Considering how many of the new transformations added to the series haven't been Saiyan-based but are rather deity powers (Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego), it's interesting to finally see Piccolo get a new form. And if you've seen Super Hero, you know we are likely to get some other very interesting Piccolo cards in sets to come after this one.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.