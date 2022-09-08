Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Syn Shenron Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a Dragon Ball GT-inspired Leader card.

The Leader Front of this card kicking off the Red section of Dawn of the Z-Legends features the One-Star Ball. Flip it over, and the Awaken side of the Leader shows us Syn Shenron, Despair Made Manifest letting loose a powerful attack. If you pull this bad boy as a foil, it'll likely be quite a stunner with Syn Shenron's purple ki taking up most of the artwork.

Syn Shenron is the last of the Shadow Dragons to appear in GT during the series' climatic Shadow Dragon Saga. As the card shows, he is linked to the One-Star Dragon Ball. Syn Shenron is noted to be the most self-centered and wicked of the Shadow Dragons with a goal of ultimate destruction. He is the final antagonist of GT, as he is ultimately killed by Goku's Spirit Bomb.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.