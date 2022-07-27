Chenso Club Set To Be Released In Early September

Curve Digital and developer Pixadome have revealed that Chenso Club will be released for PC and consoles in early September. This game is a side-scrolling rouguelike brawler where you or friends via co-op will be choosing from a cast of characters with their own fighting styles to fight off hordes of enemies to save the world. We have more info about the game below, as well as a trailer and a quote from he studio, as it will drop on September 1st, 2022.

Chenso Club is an action-packed arcade-style game, featuring an all-female cast of cute, colourful and deadly girls-turned-fighters. Fans can play either solo or in couch co-op with friends and choose from one of five playable protagonists, each with distinctive abilities, moves and combos to suit their personal playstyle. In an ode to arcade-style side-scrolling brawlers, players will punch, jump, slash and smash their way through hordes of enemy aliens to level up and save the world. LOCAL CO-OP: PLAY SOLO OR WITH FRIENDS! – Built for teaming up with a friend to take on alien enemies, with 2 player local co-op.

"Chenso Club is a love letter to the arcade style side-scrolling brawler, said Conny Nordlund, Director at Pixadome. "We loved the idea of making a heroine game with anime girls and took inspiration from 90's cartoons such as The Powerpuff Girls. I love how violent that show is but it's still cute and charming at the same time, and this is really the vibe we were going for with Chenso Club. We can't wait for people to be able to jump in and play it!"