Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Fennekin

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's unveiling of the Kalos Region, let's take a deep dive into Generation Six's Fire-type starter.

Dex entry number 653, Fennekin is a pure Fire-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon, the Fire Starter of Gen Six, can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Fox Pokémon," this is what Fennekin's Dex entry says:

Eating a twig fills it with energy, and its roomy ears give vent to air hotter than 390 degrees Fahrenheit.

Inspired by the real-life animal the Fennec fox, Fennekin is a favorite among fans of the Kalos region. It evolves into Braixen which then can evolve into the third and final stage of Delphox, which yields the aforementioned twig as a wand and takes on a dual typing of Fire/Psychic. It was one of the very first Generation Six species announced when the main series first began to roll out the announcement of the Kalos region.

For fans of the anime, Fennekin has several major appearances. The character Serena has a Fennekin which debuts in A Battle of Aerial Mobility! It evolved into Braixen in Battling with Elegance and a Big Smile! The character Aria has a Fennekin as well, featured in A PokéVision of Things to come. This species, as a prominent Kalos Pokémon, has several other appearances in various episodes and the movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Fennekin:

Y: As it walks, it munches on a twig in place of a snack. It intimidates opponents by puffing hot air out of its ears.