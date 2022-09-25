Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Teen Goten

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero-inspired cards.

Just like the Trunks card that we showed yesterday, this card shows Goten's updated character design as of the Super Hero film released this summer. The film actually gives an in-universe explanation for why Goten and Trunks appeared the same age for so long and now, seemingly suddenly, are, as the card says… growing up fast. Saiyan growth is defined by spurts, with the Saiyan remaining a certain size for a long period of time before shooting up to their teen state. This has been part of the universe for some time, with Akira Toriyama explaining it earlier, so it's not as much of a retcon as one might think.

Also pictured here is a Super Saiyan Son Gohan card, but it looks to me more like Gohan was illustrated here in his Super Saiyan 2 form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.