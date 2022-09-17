Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Ultimate Piccolo SPR

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more Special Rare cards from Dawn of the Z-Legends.

Here, we have two SPRs. The one on the right features Omega Shenron, the ultimate villain of Dragon Ball GT. To the left, we have a much newer element of DBS added to the card game. Piccolo, Guardian of Earth depicts the heroic Namekian in his new Ultimate form that debuted in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new computer-generated film that came out this past summer. Piccolo obtains this form by upgrading Shenron and then asking for his latent power to be unleashed. The physical difference of this form sees Piccolo's skin turn much lighter green, with the lines on his arms disappearing. This form is the pre-cursor to Orange Piccolo, the new advancement on this form from the same film which will likely be included, along with Gohan Beast, in the second Zenkai Series set due to release this fall.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.