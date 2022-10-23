Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Android 13 Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another pair of cards based on the Super Android 13! movie which pits Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks against a trio of incredibly powerful androids.

This Leader card shows Dr. Gero's Supercomputer on the Leader Front. Turn it over, and the Leader Awaken reveals the primary villain of the film: Android 13. Android 13 is, as fans love to quote Frieza, not even in his final form here. Android 13 has a Cell-like power that leads to him becoming one with Androids 14 and 15, leading to the new form of Super Android 13. In an interesting way, all of the absorption and transformation of the Android-era of the anime and movies was very much a precursor to the fusion content in the Buu Saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.