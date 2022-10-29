Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Bulma's Wish

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from the Green-colored section of Fighter's Ambition which spotlight moments from Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

First up, we have Bulma, a Humble Wish which shows Bulma's commitment to maintaining her youth. This joke is elaborated on in the next film, this past summer's Super Hero, which sees Bulma make a series of cosmetic wishes, including one that famously boosts the power of her booty. Speaking of power (not the booty variety), we get another Super Rare with SSB Gogeta, Limits Broken. The gold foiling of this Super Rare is rendered in flakes through Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta's aura, which I think will look really cool with the new holo pattern in Zenkai Series sets.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.