Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Goku Vs. Vegeta SR

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a Super Rare card from Fighter's Ambition.

Today's previews focus on Goku and Vegeta, the one-time bitter enemies, then rivals, and now friends. Well, still rivals, but also friends. The Super Rare card, Son Goku & Vegeta, Immortal Rivalry SR shows the two sparring. This references their role in this past summer's film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which featured the Saiyan duo in a prolonged session on Beerus's planet as they tested their strength in a fun battle. These two Saiyans are make up not only the most iconic rivalry in the entire franchise, but I'd go as far as to say they may be the most iconic rivalry in all of anime.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.