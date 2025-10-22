Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Nintendo, Pikmin Bloom, Video Games | Tagged: pikmin 4, Pikmin Bloom

Pikmin 4 & Pikmin Bloom Reveal a Pair Of Updates

Nintendo has revealed two updates coming to Pikmin titles, as Pikmin 4 is getting free content, and Ice Pikmin come to Pikmin Bloom

Nintendo and Niantic have come out with a pair of update reveals for both Pikmin 4 and Pikmin Bloom, both set to arrive next month. First off, the Switch title is getting a free update that will add a few cool items such as a field camera, decor versions of the creatures, and new activitiy levels. Meanwhile, Bloom will be getting the Ice version of the creatures as part of a new content push, but there's no event tied to it at the moment. We have the finer details for you below as both will go live next month.

Pikmin 4 – Free Update

Decor Pikmin : Originally seen in the Pikmin Bloom smart-device app, these curious Pikmin are marching their way to Pikmin 4. Decor Pikmin (like the name implies) are Pikmin that don some form of decoration found in the world – you may see them wearing something like a wind-up toy, a doughnut, a snow hat and much more. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can also be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom, including some that are completely new!

: Originally seen in the Pikmin Bloom smart-device app, these curious Pikmin are marching their way to Pikmin 4. Decor Pikmin (like the name implies) are Pikmin that don some form of decoration found in the world – you may see them wearing something like a wind-up toy, a doughnut, a snow hat and much more. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can also be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom, including some that are completely new! Field Camera : Take stylish photos of your character, your squad and whatever you like with this new feature. Set the scene with various angles, hide characters, and decorate your pics with filters, frames and stamps. The camera may even be the key to adding Decor Pikmin to your crew …

: Take stylish photos of your character, your squad and whatever you like with this new feature. Set the scene with various angles, hide characters, and decorate your pics with filters, frames and stamps. The camera may even be the key to adding Decor Pikmin to your crew … New Creature Activity Levels: Move at your own pace and enjoy the new Relaxed mode, where creatures won't attack unless you attack them, or kick things up a notch in the fiery Fierce mode. These modes can be selected when starting a new game or changed at any point after from the game's settings.

Pikmin Bloom – Ice Pikmin

On November 1, you may begin to find blue seedlings that grow into Ice Pikmin when out and about on your walks. Initially, Ice Pikmin seedlings will be available for Restaurant and Roadside locations only. When you raise your friendship levels with Ice Pikmin grown from seedlings found at these locations, they will become Chef Hat Decor Pikmin (Restaurant) or Sticker or Coin Decor Pikmin (Roadside) respectively. Rare Decor will also be made available for all Coin Decor Pikmin.

Additionally, all users will receive a mission to walk 100 steps. Clearing this mission gets you a seedling to meet your very first Ice Pikmin! After clearing your first mission, you will receive two more missions to walk 2,000 steps and 3,000 steps respectively. Rewards for these missions are an Ice Pikmin Beanie for your Mii and an Ice Pikmin Printed T-shirt for your Mii.

