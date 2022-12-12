Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Immortal Rivalry SPR

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Special Rare associated with Fighter's Ambition.

Son Goku & Vegeta, Immortal Rivalry is about as classic as an SPR can get. This card showcases the Saiyan duo that began as mortal enemies when Vegeta arrived on Earth during the Saiyan Saga. They developed into uneasy allies during the battle with Frieza on Namek, but their relationship reached a turning point when a dying Vegeta told Goku the history of the Saiyan race's enslavement at Frieza's hands. When Vegeta was resurrected, he saw that Goku has become a Super Saiyan and then dedicated his own life to achieving that goal. From that point on, Vegeta felt as if he was in an endless race to catch up with Goku before coming to a personal epiphany at the climax of the Buu Saga. Ever since, Vegeta and Goku have been training partners and even close friends.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.