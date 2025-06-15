Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Adventure Of Samsara, Ilex Games

Atari Announces New Metroidvania Title Adventure Of Samsara

Adventure Of Samsara is a new 2D metroidvania title coming from Atari, paying homage to the original 1980 console video game

Play as the Solar Champion, resurrected to restore balance across 10 diverse pixel art biomes

Classic gameplay and deep lore meet modern enhancements, upgrades, and challenging mutant bosses

Easter eggs and hidden collectibles enrich the adventure, rewarding exploration and player choice

Atari, along with developer Ilex Games, has revealed their latest game in the works as we're getting Adventure Of Samsara. This modernized 2D Metroidvania action-adventure game with old-school pixel design pays homage to the original Atari game Adventure released in 1980. In this title, you take on the role of Solar champion, who has taken on a quest to restore balance to the multiverse. No release date has been set, but there is a free demo on Steam at the moment, and the latest trailer above.

Adventure Of Samsara

In Adventure of Samsara, players take control of the Solar Champion, a long-dead Plutonian resurrected by the primordial light of the Sun. Tasked with reactivating a mysterious interdimensional fortress, the Champion must restore balance to the multiverse. As players battle through a series of diverse, interconnected biomes and confront brutal mutant bosses, they will unlock new abilities and enhancements – each revealing deeper layers of the game's enigmatic, cosmic narrative.

With stunning, 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara combines classic gameplay, a deeply connected world, and a heady, twisting narrative of death, rebirth and memory. Players take control of the Solar Champion, a long-dead Plutonian resurrected by the primordial light of the Sun. Tasked with reactivating a mysterious interdimensional fortress, the Champion must restore balance to the multiverse.

Metroidvania Exploration: Explore 10 unique biomes, from frozen wastes to industrial labs, each filled with distinct enemies, hazards and hidden upgrades.

Explore 10 unique biomes, from frozen wastes to industrial labs, each filled with distinct enemies, hazards and hidden upgrades. Classic Gameplay Feel: With classic gameplay and twisted 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara evokes the timeless feel of games like Prince of Persia (1989) while offering something entirely new.

With classic gameplay and twisted 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara evokes the timeless feel of games like Prince of Persia (1989) while offering something entirely new. Original Worldbuilding: Immerse yourself in an expansive, interdimensional fantasy world with a deep, spiritual lore.

Immerse yourself in an expansive, interdimensional fantasy world with a deep, spiritual lore. Adventure Easter Eggs: The game features nods to the original Adventure, with familiar structures, enemies, and references that reward both new and returning players.

The game features nods to the original Adventure, with familiar structures, enemies, and references that reward both new and returning players. Collectibles: Hidden collectibles boost health, mana, damage, and flasks, while dozens of augments let players customize their playstyle.

