Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Son Gohan Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's move to the Blue-colored section of Fighter's Ambition, starting with a Leader from the set

The Blue-colored section of Fighter's Ambition begins with a Son Gohan Leader. This is Gohan, as seen in the Summer 2022 film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, when he once again dons Piccolo's gi the way he did during the Cell Games. On the front of the Leader, Gohan wears his glasses and is in his standard form. Flip the card over to the Awaken side of the Leader to reveal Gohan in his Ultimate form, powered up and ready to kick some Red Ribbon Army ass. This form is also known as Mystic Gohan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.