Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: SS Goku SPR

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out a Special Rare from Fighter's Ambition.

Wow. Special Rares are always the most exciting reveals from new Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets. These cards often have the same amount of gold foiling as we see on Secret Rares and yet they are so much more common, with essentially two guaranteed SPR pulls per box. This SS Son Goku, Spirit Bomb Absorbed SPR is a classic depiction of a battle-worn Goku in the early days of the Super Saiyan transformation. You can see the sheer power that the transformation exudes as Goku powers up, his hair turns upward as his ki surges. While we still have a ton of cards to check out, this is already up there with my top SPRs of 2022.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.